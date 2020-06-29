



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/mc-QSpLMohw\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"The Case for Bellamy and Clarke on The 100 | Why Bellarke Is Endgame","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/mc-QSpLMohw " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

This week's episode of The 100 is a special one, and not just because it has a couple of big twists headed your way. It also happens to be Lindsey Morgan's directorial debut for the series!

If you've been watching The 100 this year, you'll know the final season has done a lot of worldbuilding,

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com