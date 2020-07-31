www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/TQpgAIhW3Y0\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Explained | What Is the Sparrow Academy?","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/TQpgAIhW3Y0" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 2 and The Umbrella Academy comic books. Read at your own risk!]
The Umbrella Academy returned to Netflix with an outlandish new adventure that saw the Hargreeves siblings trying to save the world (and JFK) in 1963 Dallas. The
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment