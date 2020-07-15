The 25 Best Buffy the Vampire Slayer Episodes of All Time





https://www.tvguide.com/news/tv-throwback-best-shows-to-rewatch/" data-image-filename="tv-throwback-package-bug-768px768px.jpg" data-image-date-created="2020/06/19" data-image-width="768" data-image-height="768" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false" data-lightbox="false">

It has been more than 20 years (!!!) since Buffy the Vampire Slayer debuted and introduced us to the Slayer, the Hellmouth, and the enigmatic Cheese Man. And yet the groundbreaking supernatural coming-of-age series from Joss Whedon remains a fixture in our viewing rotation because it is as timeless

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com