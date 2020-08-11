The 5 Best Mattresses for Every Type of Sleeper — All Under $500

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Certain items require extensive research before making a purchase. Think a house, a car or a mattress. It may not seem obvious, but investing in your mattress is one of the best ways to spend your hard-earned money and also improve your overall health in the process. When you finally find the right mattress, your nights will be completely transformed. Most importantly, a proper mattress can you get the illustrious (and doctor-recommended) eight hours of sleep — which will in turn allow you to wake up feeling rested and refreshed. What’s more, a great mattress can help relieve back pain, which is a persistent issue for many of Us. What you may not even realize is that your mattress can be contributing to daily aches and pains, so it’s more important than ever to find your match.

We’ve rounded up five of our favorite mattresses that are suitable for different types of sleepers. These are all some of the best mattresses on the market, so if you’re looking to upgrade your sleep game, then check them out below!

Best Hybrid Mattress

Hybrid mattresses have become incredibly popular in recent years, with many shoppers preferring them to alternative options because of their breathability. While each company tends to build their hybrids differently, the version that Sleep Trends has created is definitely one of the best! It’s made with a combination of foam and inner springs to give you one of the most comfortable night’s sleep possible. No box spring necessary!

Get the Sleep Trends Vanetia 11.5″ Medium Firm Hybrid Mattress- Full (originally $1,119) on sale for prices starting at $389, available from Macy’s!

Best Soft Mattress

This top-rated mattress from SensorGel has memory foam built in to make it extra soft and plush. The foam has the capacity to form around your body and provide extensive support while you sleep. It has just the right amount of firmness to it, but it’s soft enough to give you that cloud-like feeling we all desire. Drift off to dreamland in pure comfort with this affordable option, which is currently on sale.

Get the SensorGel 10 Plush Mattress – Full, Mattress in a Box (originally $689) on sale for just $347, available from Macy’s!

Best Firm Mattress

Some people need extra firmness in order to truly feel at ease and ready to sleep, and the Helix Dawn is perfect for that job. This mattress contains that crucial firm feeling that won’t let your body sink into it, but it still contours to your body for optimal support. It also has incredible cooling technology built in so you’re not sweating when you wake up!

Get the Helix Dawn mattress (originally starting at $600) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at $500, available from Helix!

Best Cooling Mattress

Are you a warm-blooded person? Many of Us find ourselves hot when we try to rest, no matter the season. When you have a higher body temperature, finding a mattress that doesn’t make you feel like you’re sleeping in a sauna is crucial. This SensorGel mattress has put cooling properties as a priority in its design. There’s a memory foam layer that can keep your mattress from getting too hot, and in turn uncomfortable to sleep on.

Get the SensorGel 8 Firm Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress- Twin XL (originally $479) on sale for just $217, available from Macy’s!

Best Mattress for Side Sleepers

If you’re a side sleeper, chances are, you may also be prone to tossing and turning at night. You need a mattress that’s firm enough to support you, but soft enough that it’s still supremely comfortable. This mattress absolutely has that covered! It has everything going for it, which is precisely why it’s a bestseller for the company. Shoppers claim that they have gotten their best sleep ever thanks to this mattress, which is music to our ears!

Get the Dusk & Dawn 12 Quilted Gel Memory Foam Mattress- Queen (originally $1,060) on sale for just $399, available from Macy’s!

