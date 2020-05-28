- You are here:
- Home
- /
- The Amazing Race's Phil Keoghan Introduces His New Competition Show Tough As Nails
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Amazing Race's Phil Keoghan Introduces His New Competition Show Tough As Nails
Now more than ever, life requires a super-sized serving of mental (and, for people on the front line, physical) toughness.
And while many a reality show has challenged its participants to prove how strong they are, a new summer series from CBS, Tough As Nails, does that with a twist: it highlights
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries