The Babysitter: Killer Queen might very well be the worst thing I’ve watched in 2020, and I sat through the State of the Union Address.

Gory horror-comedies with half-baked plots can actually be quite entertaining if they are at least well-shot and well-written. This sequel to the borderline-decent

…

Read More >

Other Links From TVGuide.com

The post The Babysitter: Killer Queen Review: Netflix’s Horror-Comedy Sequel Is Just Plain Embarrassing appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.