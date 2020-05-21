Error message

The Bachelor Accepts ABC's Rose, Is Renewed for Season 25

By Celebrity News Wire on May 21, 2020

Chris Harrison, The Bachelor | Photo Credits: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Somewhere in Los Angeles, Chris Harrison is sipping a glass of champagne right now because The Bachelor will be back for its landmark 25th season, ABC confirmed Thursday. The renewal comes as no surprise, as the reality TV juggernaut was the No. 1 broadcast show in the 18-49 demographic on Mondays

