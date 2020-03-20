- You are here:
- Home
- /
- The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Former Bachelor Colton Underwood is the latest celebrity to say they've tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The reality star took to social media on Friday to post a message for fans, re-iterating that even young people can catch the virus and to take precaution.
"I'm 28, I consider myself
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries