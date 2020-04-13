The Baker and the Beauty Review: ABC Romance Finds Heart Beyond Sickly Sweet Exterior
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Baker and the Beauty Review: ABC Romance Finds Heart Beyond Sickly Sweet Exterior
The Baker and the Beauty, ABC's adaptation of the hit Israeli comedy Beauty and the Baker, is a punchy pastelito of goodness that would satisfy the sweet tooth of any rom-com fan. The hour-long series follows Daniel Garcia (Victor Rasuk), a baker who works at his family's Cuban bakery, as his life