The Best '80s Shows to Watch Right Now

https://www.tvguide.com/news/tv-throwback-best-shows-to-rewatch/" data-image-filename="tv-throwback-package-bug-768px768px.jpg" data-image-date-created="2020/06/19" data-image-width="768" data-image-height="768" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false" data-lightbox="false">
The '80s were a unique era in television history. The shows weren't as socially conscious as they were in the '70s, when series like M*A*S*H* and All in the Family drove the conversation about contemporary issues, nor were they as artistically ambitious as they'd get in the '90s, with shows like
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment