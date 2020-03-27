Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Best Animated Shows for Adults to Watch on Netflix

By Celebrity News Wire on March 27, 2020

BoJack Horseman, Rilakkuma and Kaoru, Disenchantment | Photo Credits: Netflix

Long gone are the days when cartoons were made just for Saturday mornings.

Thanks to early adapters like The Simpsons, Beavis and Butt-Head, and South Park, the market for adult-oriented animated programs has been wide open for quite some time, with current favorites like Family Guy,

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story