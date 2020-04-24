Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Best Binge-Worthy Shows and Movies to Watch While in Quarantine

By Celebrity News Wire on April 24, 2020

Altered Carbon; Schitt's Creek; Sherlock | Photo Credits: Netflix; Pop TV; Robert Viglasky, Hartswood Films

Another week spent indoors to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has come and gone, bringing with it a bunch of new shows and movies that you will one day look back on fondly in your old age. "Remember when we binge-watched Netflix's Outer Banks together during the COVID-19

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story