Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Best Binge-Worthy TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime in May

By Celebrity News Wire on April 23, 2020

Upload | Photo Credits: Katie Yu, Amazon Prime

May is the best month in the Northern Hemisphere. It's not cold like March, and there's almost no chance of snow, unlike April. It is the beautiful spring of postcards, with trees full of green leaves and flowers in full bloom. But things are a bit weird this year, so if you're choosing to stay

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story