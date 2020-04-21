The Best Binge-Worthy TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu in May 2020
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Best Binge-Worthy TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu in May 2020
Hulu has already announced everything that's coming to the streaming service in May, but we all know that about 75 percent of that is straight trash. What you're really looking for is what the good things are from that monstrous list, and it's our job -- nay, our duty and honor and privilege