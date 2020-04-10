Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Best Binge-Worthy TV Shows and Movies to Watch This Weekend While in Quarantine

By Celebrity News Wire on April 10, 2020

Altered Carbon; Schitt's Creek; Sherlock | Photo Credits: Netflix; Pop TV; Robert Viglasky, Hartswood Films

The novel coronavirus, which causes the disease known as COVID-19, has infected more than 1.5 million people worldwide and canceled events and halted social activities everywhere. We've been sheltering in place for weeks (if you know what day it is, please tell the rest of us, because we've

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story