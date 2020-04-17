The Best Binge-Worthy TV Shows and Movies to Watch While in Quarantine

The coronavirus pandemic has left much of the country inside their own houses in self-quarantine, staying healthy to flatten curves and provide a future for, you know, everything. For the healthy at home, that means we've had plenty of time to fix that leaky faucet, finish that screenplay, and learn
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
- Altered Carbon
- Schitt's Creek
- Battlestar Galactica
- That '70s Show
- Glee
- Shetland
- Sherlock
- Babylon Berlin
- Dark
- Arrow
- Wynonna Earp
- Teen Wolf
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer
- Awkwafina is Nora From Queens
- Everything's Gonna Be Okay
- Outlander
- Peaky Blinders
- The Crown
- The Tudors
- BoJack Horseman
- The Haunting of Hill House
- Frozen II
- Onward
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Endgame
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- Captain America: Civil War
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 2
- Iron Man 3
- Thor
- Thor: The Dark World
- Thor: Ragnarok
- Black Panther
- Captain Marvel
- Guardians Of The Galaxy
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
- Comment