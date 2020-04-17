Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Best Cop Shows to Binge-Watch on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon

By Celebrity News Wire on April 17, 2020

LaRoyce Hawkins, Patrick John Flueger, Jon Seda, Marina Squerciati; Chicago P.D. | Photo Credits: Matt Dinerstein/NBC

We could all use an escape right now and nothing else hits quite like a quality cop show. Whether it's a Dick Wolf drama where the bad guy usually gets his due or a prestige cable series that raises complicated questions about the criminal justice system in lieu of a gift-wrapped

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story