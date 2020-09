The usual red carpet at the 72nd Emmy Awards is very different, but stars are still putting their best fits forward for this year’s virtual event, whether they are dressed up or down. Jameela Jamil opted for casual chic, wearing a rainbow sequined robe from Markarian NYC over an all-white pajama set. “No bra? No […]

The post The Best Looks on the Emmys Virtual Red Carpet, From PJs to Pumps appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.