Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Best Netflix Original Movies, Shows, and Specials of 2020

By Celebrity News Wire on June 8, 2020

Cheer, Tiger King, and Never Have I Ever | Photo Credits: Netflix

2020 has been a doozy of a year, and things seem to keep changing by the minute. Thanks to the stay-at-home orders that were issued across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, you might've had a bit more time than usual this year to stream all the shows, movies, or specials that had been

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story