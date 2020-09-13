The Best Netflix Original Shows, Movies, and Specials of 2020 So Far

By Celebrity News Wire on September 13, 2020

Cheer, Tiger King, and Never Have I Ever | Photo Credits: Netflix

2020 has been a nonstop rollercoaster of a year, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down. There's a good chance you were one of many people with a lot more extra time on your hands while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, and you might have finally started chipping away at the pile-up

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story