The Best Netflix Original Shows, Movies, and Specials of 2020 So Far

2020 has been a nonstop rollercoaster of a year, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down. There's a good chance you were one of many people with a lot more extra time on your hands while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, and you might have finally started chipping away at the pile-up
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Cheer
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
- Extraction
- Love Is Blind
- Platform
- Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak
- Ozark
- Outer Banks
- Uncorked
- Too Hot To Handle
- Unorthodox
- To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
- Tigertail
- Sex Education
- The Circle
- Spenser Confidential
- On My Block
- Never Have I Ever
- Narcos: Mexico
- Taylor Swift
- Castlevania
- Middleditch & Schwartz
- Marc Maron
- I Am Not Okay with This
- Gentefied
- BoJack Horseman
- #blackAF
- Beastars
- Altered Carbon
- After Life
- Absurd Planet
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Locke & Key
- The Eddy
- Horse Girl
- Dead to Me
- The Baby-Sitters Club
- The Baby-Sitters Club
- Comment