The Best New TV Shows of 2020 to Watch Right Now

We're halfway through 2020, people. It can't get any worse, right? (Furiously knocks on wood until knuckles bleed.) This is an incredibly dumb thing to say given the circumstances, but thankfully the year has given us some solid new television while we stay indoors screaming into pillows. If you've
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Star Trek: Picard
- Little America
- High Fidelity
- Mythic Quest
- The Circle
- Cheer
- Everything's Gonna Be Okay
- Party of Five
- Seven Worlds, One Planet
- Awkwafina is Nora From Queens
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
- The Plot Against America
- ZeroZeroZero
- The Last Dance
- Normal People
- Never Have I Ever
- Middleditch & Schwartz
- The Midnight Gospel
- The Great
- I Know This Much Is True
- Betty
- I May Destroy You
- Perry Mason
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
- Quiz
- The Baby-Sitters Club
- I'll Be Gone in the Dark
- Comment