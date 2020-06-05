Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows to Binge on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, HBO, and More

By Celebrity News Wire on June 5, 2020

Abigail Spencer, Malcolm Barrett, Matt Lanter; Timeless | Photo Credits: Darren Michaels/Sony/NBC

In the mood for breathtaking romance? Juicy family drama? Or maybe you want to watch doctors with juicy family drama get swept up in a breathtaking romance? There's something for that: It's called REAL LIFE. For television that's going to tell fantastical stories that we can only dream of, the

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story