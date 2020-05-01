Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon

By Celebrity News Wire on May 1, 2020

Peter Macon, The Orville | Photo Credits: Kevin Estrada/FOX

It seems that every day that goes buy, science-fiction gets a little closer to science-fact. The communicators from Star Trek? Our phones are better. Self-driving cars? A reality. Jetpacks? OK, we're still waiting on those, dammit. Thankfully, the science of the best sci-fi

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story