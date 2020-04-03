Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch in Quarantine This Weekend

By Celebrity News Wire on April 3, 2020

Altered Carbon; Schitt's Creek; Sherlock | Photo Credits: Netflix; Pop TV; Robert Viglasky, Hartswood Films

We've all been social distancing from each other or in quarantine for literal weeks now because of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, which has canceled events around the world and halted social activities everywhere. No one knows what day it is or the last time they left the house

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story