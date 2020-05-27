The Best Shows and Movies to Watch on HBO Max Right Now





www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/ZGk_LgXntt0\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Best Ross Geller Moments on Friends","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/ZGk_LgXntt0 " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Congratulations! You just signed up for your billionth streaming service, the shiny new HBO Max. It comes from your friends at WarnerMedia and is like HBO GO and HBO NOW, but better, because in addition to Game of Thrones, it has friends"}" target="_blank">Friends. Also, not only does it have The Sopranos, it also has Friends

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com