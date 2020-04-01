Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Onward, Hawaii Five-0 Series Finale

By Celebrity News Wire on April 1, 2020

Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan, Hawaii Five-0 | Photo Credits: Karen Neal/CBS

Getting used to this stay-at-home thing? Your routine should be something like this: Wash your hands, watch TV, repeat. Find some time to eat in there somewhere, and call your parents/kids/friends to check in on them. It's a busy schedule! So let us help out by picking out the best TV shows and

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story