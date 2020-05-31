www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/nqrBazXLypA\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Quiz: 'We\u2019re Game' Trailer | Premieres May 31","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/nqrBazXLypA" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
A new week is upon us, which means it's a new opportunity to watch new TV. People may say to you, "Are you sitting around and watching TV again?" And all you have to say is, "Yes, but it's new TV." That's it. That's all you have to say. You have now owned that person and can get back to watching TV
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment