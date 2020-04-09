Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Best Showtime TV Shows to Binge-Watch With Your Free 30-Day Trial

By Celebrity News Wire on April 9, 2020

Jim Carrey, Kidding | Photo Credits: Erica Parise, Erica Parise/SHOWTIME

Fact: There's nothing better than free TV. But free TV doesn't mean it has to be bad TV. While we all sit inside socially distancing ourselves from the global coronavirus pandemic, there's an opportunity for some quality, free television thanks to Showtime, which is offering a 30-day free trial for

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story