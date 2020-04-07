Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Best Streaming Services: An Analysis of Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime

By Celebrity News Wire on April 7, 2020

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Queer Eye, The Morning Show, The Mandalorian, The Handmaid's Tale | Photo Credits: Nicole Rivelli/Amazon, Netflix, Frank Masi/Apple, Disney, Jasper Savage/Hulu

Now that we're all spending a lot more quality time with our couches because of the COVID-19 pandemic, viewers are likely wondering what the best streaming service actually is. Apple and Disney entered the field in late 2019, while Quibi, a short-form mobile streaming service, launched earlier this

...

Read More >

  • Comment
Full Story