Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Best Supernatural Shows to Binge Right Now

By Celebrity News Wire on May 22, 2020

Eva Green, Penny Dreadful | Photo Credits: Jonathan Hession, Jonathan Hession/SHOWTIME

As we approach the end of May, our world remains a pretty scary and uncertain place as states around the U.S. begin to open up. One way of dealing with the fear and anxiety the coronavirus has created is to channel it into watching a lot of TV, specifically, watching supernatural shows. 

These

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story