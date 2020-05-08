Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Best Supernatural Shows to Binge-Watch Right Now

By Celebrity News Wire on May 8, 2020

Eva Green, Penny Dreadful | Photo Credits: Jonathan Hession, Jonathan Hession/SHOWTIME

If you're looking for something to watch to take your mind off things, why not make it a supernatural show? These programs are everywhere and one of the best ways to escape into the unknown (along with science-fiction and fantasy programming, of course), and while some supernatural programs can

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story