The Best Teen Dramas and Comedies to Watch on Netflix Right Now

By Celebrity News Wire on October 4, 2020

Never Have I Ever, Sex Education, On My Block | Photo Credits: Lara Solanki/Netflix, Sam Taylor/Netflix, John O Flexor/Netflix

Whether you're actually a teenager or those days are long behind you and you'd just like to live vicariously through the poor decision making of today's youths, there is no right or wrong age to dive into a great teen TV show. And between charming comedies like Never Have I Ever, sexy murder

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story