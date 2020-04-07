The Best True Crime Shows to Binge-Watch on Netflix Right Now

When it comes to finding a show about the macabre reality that is true crime, no place is better than Netflix. With hit series after hit series, it seems the streaming service is coming out with a must-see true crime show every couple of weeks. As long as people keep committing crimes, Netflix will
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
- The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez
- Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez
- The Devil Next Door
- Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist
- The Confession Tapes
- Wild Wild Country
- Wormwood
- Making a Murderer
- Time: The Kalief Browder Story
- Forensic Files
- The Keepers
- The Investigator: A British Crime Story
- The Staircase
- The Confession Killer
- Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
- Murder Mountain
- Comment