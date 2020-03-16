Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Best True Crime Shows to Watch on Netflix

By Celebrity News Wire on March 16, 2020

Aaron Hernandez | Photo Credits: Netflix

Netflix is the streaming home for true crime shows. It seems like the streaming service comes out with a new obsessively bingeable true crime docuseries every couple of weeks, and people can't get enough. As long as people keep committing crimes, Netflix will keep pumping out true crime shows.

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story