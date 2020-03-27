The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu in April
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu in April
Hulu has announced everything that's coming to the streaming service in April, but does anyone have the time to really look through that honkin' huge list and figure out what's worth watching and what isn't? No! We've earned the right to be lazy with our downtime, so let's take a shortcut and just