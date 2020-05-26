Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Best Virtual Cast Reunions: Community, Parks and Recreation, and More

By Celebrity News Wire on May 26, 2020

Parks and Recreation reunion | Photo Credits: NBC

The stars of our favorite TV shows and movies, like the rest of us, are doing a lot more group Zoom calls with their friends these days. Celebrities have jumped on the trend, and they've found the most surprising and delightful way to use it: to reunite the casts of our favorite shows and movies,

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story