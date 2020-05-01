- You are here:
- Home
- /
- The Blacklist's Diego Klattenhoff on a Potential Liz-Ressler Romance
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Blacklist's Diego Klattenhoff on a Potential Liz-Ressler Romance
In the post-Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold) era of The Blacklist, the show has occasionally hinted at a will they/won't they between FBI colleagues Liz Keen (Megan Boone) and Donald Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff), and Friday's 17th episode of Season 7, "Brothers," teased that tantalizing possibility again.
In
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries