



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/cVHwlqyMyhM\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"The Boys Season 2 - Teaser Trailer | Amazon Prime Video","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/cVHwlqyMyhM " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Ready for some seriously super news? The Boys has officially been renewed for Season 3 at Amazon!

The good news that Eric Kripke's bloody superhero series will take flight for a third season was announced during Thursday's Comic-Con at Home panel for The Boys. What's even more impressive is that

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com