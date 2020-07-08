The Boys Season 2: Trailer, Premiere Date, Cast, Spoilers and More





www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/cVHwlqyMyhM\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"The Boys Season 2 - Teaser Trailer | Amazon Prime Video","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/cVHwlqyMyhM " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

The Boys, they're back in town. Amazon's pitch-perfect adaptation of Garth Ennis's comic is returning for Season 2 this fall. As we wait for the most disturbing superhero show to return, TV Guide is keeping track of everything you need to know about the upcoming season, including trailers, the

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com