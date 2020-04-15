Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Challenge: Total Madness: A Shocking Elimination Sends a Legend Home Early

By Celebrity News Wire on April 15, 2020

Rogan, The Challenge: Total Madness | Photo Credits: MTV

The Challenge: Total Madness is officially underway and "the most dangerous season yet" has proven to be one with a lot of unexpected twists. In Episode 3, armed with the knowledge that every competitor that wants to race in the final must win an elimination first, and that anyone in the tribunal can

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story