Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Challenge: Total Madness: Relationship Drama Officially Takes Over the Game

By Celebrity News Wire on May 6, 2020

Kailah, The Challenge: Total Madness | Photo Credits: MTV

The Challenge: Total Madness has entered the romantic drama sector of the season, with multiple Challenge couples hitting the breaking point as the bunker continues to drive people insane. The Bear and Kailah drama went to the next level, naturally, when Bananas and Wes decided to get involved (did

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story