The Creative Coalition will honor Uzo Aduba, Ricky Gervais, Yvonne Orji, Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Phylicia Rashad, Mira Sorvino and the cast and crew of NBC’s “New Amsterdam” at the Television Humanitarian Awards on Sept. 17. Established in 2015, the Emmy week event honors individuals from the television industry, as well as 2020 Emmy Award […]

