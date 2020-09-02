Trading in the throne for a director’s chair. Nearly eight months after announcing their decision to step away from their royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed their next project.

Markle, 39, and Harry, 35, have signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix, The New York Times revealed on Wednesday, September 2. The couple, who married in May 2018, has founded a production company that will make feature films, docuseries, documentaries, scripted shows and children’s programming.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the pair said in a statement on Tuesday. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us. … [Netflix’s] unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

Netflix co-chief executive and chief content officer Ted Sarandos is also extremely excited about the partnership.

“We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere,” he told the New York Times.

The former Suits actress and the England native announced they were stepping back from their senior royal duties in January and moved to Los Angeles in March. The same month, they officially exited the royal family. “Thank you to this community — for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world,” they said in a joint statement at the time.

The activists, who share 15-month-old son Archie, have been part of multiple projects since relocating, including announcing a new charity, Archewell.

The post The Crown Comes to Life! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sign Netflix Deal appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.