



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/OiXEpminPms\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"The Crown Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/OiXEpminPms " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of The Crown. Read at your own risk!]

"She is such a complex character," said Gillian Anderson of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, her role in the highly anticipated fourth season of The Crown. Thatcher's introduction, as well as that of Lady

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com