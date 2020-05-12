- You are here:
- Home
- /
- The CW Picks Up Kung Fu Starring Legacies' Olivia Liang
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The CW Picks Up Kung Fu Starring Legacies' Olivia Liang
Everybody on The CW is about to be Kung Fu fighting! TV Guide has learned that The CW has picked up a new pilot, Kung Fu, straight to series.
Starring Legacies' Olivia Liang, Kung Fu tells the story of a young Chinese-American woman who drops out of college to go on a life-changing journey to an
...
Read More >
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries