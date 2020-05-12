Error message

The CW Picks Up Kung Fu Starring Legacies' Olivia Liang

By Celebrity News Wire on May 12, 2020

Olivia Liang, Legacies | Photo Credits: Jace Downs, Jace Downs/The CW

Everybody on The CW is about to be Kung Fu fighting! TV Guide has learned that The CW has picked up a new pilot, Kung Fu, straight to series.

Starring Legacies' Olivia Liang, Kung Fu tells the story of a young Chinese-American woman who drops out of college to go on a life-changing journey to an

...

