- You are here:
- Home
- /
- The CW Sets Summer Premiere Dates for Burden of Truth, Bulletproof, Masters of Illusion, and More
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The CW Sets Summer Premiere Dates for Burden of Truth, Bulletproof, Masters of Illusion, and More
Some good news amidst everything: TV is still (mostly) happening! The CW is here to remind us of that, and also of summer in general, with its announcement of its summer lineup. Spoiler: Things are going to get magical.
Masters of Illusion will return for its sixth season on Friday, May 15 at 8/7c
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries