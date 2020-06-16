Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Dark Season 2 Explainer You Need Before Season 3 Drops on Netflix

By Celebrity News Wire on June 16, 2020

Louis Hofmann, Dark | Photo Credits: Netflix

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/xrQ9JIyBecY\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Netflix\u2019s Dark Family Tree Explained: How Every Character Is Connected","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/xrQ9JIyBecY" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

The third and final season of Dark, Netflix's thrilling German sci-fi drama revolving around the interconnected families of a small German town, the roles they play in the apocalypse, and the future of humankind, premieres on Saturday, June 27. The show deals heavily with the themes of time travel

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story