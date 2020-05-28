Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Dark Tower Boss Reveals What His Plan for Scrapped TV Series Would Have Been

By Celebrity News Wire on May 28, 2020

Idris Elba, The Dark Tower | Photo Credits: Sony Pictures

UPDATE 5/28/20: The Dark Tower writer and executive producer Glen Mazzara has dropped some new details on what the show would have been if Amazon hadn't passed on the pilot. On the Kingcast podcast, which dropped on Wednesday, Mazzara revealed that the series would have started by showing the

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story