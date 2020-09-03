They’re at it again! Taylor Zakhar Perez already attempted to shut down rumors that he is dating his Kissing Booth 2 costar Joey King, but their very public interactions have done nothing to quell the speculation.

“Packed some sammies and hit the road,” the 28-year-old actor captioned a shirtless Instagram photo on Tuesday, September 1. He also shared a video of himself swimming amid a mountain landscape.

King, 21, quickly chimed in with concern for her castmate. “That looks cold,” she commented.

Perez then replied with a seemingly sultry offer. “@joeyking warm me up?” he asked.

The Embeds alum and King sparked relationship rumors after the release of The Kissing Booth 2 in July. In the sequel, they portray Marco Peña and Elle Evans, high school students who have feelings for each other despite her long-distance romance with Noah Flynn (played by the actress’ ex Jacob Elordi).

The costars fanned the flames in August when they vacationed together days after her birthday. “Honestly I could write about this woman all day,” he gushed via Instagram in July. “She is the reason I joined the KB2 family, she welcomed me with open arms and love, she supported me, she pushed me, she made me laugh (like pee my pants laughter and had to check my underwear), she inspired me to be a better actor, she shared her family with me, THE LIST GOES ON. Grateful for you forever.”

King, in turn, responded, “Can’t imagine my life without you. I heart you T.”

Perez has since been vocal about the status of his relationship with the Act alum. “I love her. I love her dearly. I’d do anything for her,” he told Entertainment Tonight in August. “We’re not dating. I’ll end it with that.”

The Scandal alum elaborated on their connection elsewhere in the interview. “We just kind of hit it off. When we were in South Africa, we had dinner together,” he recalled of filming the Netflix movie. “I cooked for her, she cooked for me. We just became kind of like the best of friends.”

Perez hinted in August that his relationship with King could turn romantic at some point. “It’s been interesting how everyone has been trying to make something out of it but it’s fine,” he teased during an appearance on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “I mean, hey, I would love to be dating Joey King, she’s dope. … I’m a huge fan of dating your friend, someone that you know and you trust because that’s where it all starts right. For me, non-sexual intimacy is so much more important to me at first. I’m all about the sensitive stuff.”

