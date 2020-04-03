- You are here:
- Home
- /
- The Flash Actor Logan Williams Dies at 16
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Flash Actor Logan Williams Dies at 16
The Flash actor Logan Williams has reportedly died at the age of 16. According to The Hollywood Reporter, no cause of death has been released yet.
Williams played young Barry Allen on the popular CW series and has recurred many times on the show over the years through flashbacks. The Flash star Grant
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries